Mooringsport man indicted on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Mooringsport man was indicted in connection with an alleged sex offense involving a juvenile from Sulphur in March of 2019.
The grand jury returned charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor against Jonathan Tarver, 33.
Sulphur detectives learned that Tarver was in contact with the juvenile on Monday, March 25, after a forensic search of the girl’s cell phone, Mel Estess with the Sulphur Police Department said when Tarver was arrested. Tarver was using the MeetMe App to communicate with the juvenile.
Detectives from Sulphur Police along with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Office, Bossier City Marshals Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and Homeland Security conducted a search warrant on Tarver’s residence in Mooringsport on Tuesday, March 26.
Tarver was booked into the Caddo Parish Jail and later transported to the Sulphur City Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.