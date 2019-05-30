Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Jennings Sonic and setting fires

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Sonic as well as setting three different fires.
The Department says that officers were sent to the Jennings Sonic to investigate an activated burglary alarm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Upon arrival officers found the door unlocked and water running in the building.
Three calls were then received from the department about fire damage at separate locations. The first two calls were about a dumpster fire and a grass fire on Airport Road. The third fire call was to report a bathroom fire at I-10 park.
When police returned to Sonic to review security footage they say the footage displayed Dawunte Morris entering the Sonic which sounded the alarm.
That day officers identified Morris walking on Airport Road stating he was coming from north of town.
The Jennings Police Department, along with the Jennings Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office, conducted an investigation of Morris in regards to the Sonic burglary and the three arson reports.
The Department says that Morris has admitted to all of these crimes and has been booked for simple burglary, theft, and three counts of arson.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.