Lotte warns of ground flaring during startup operations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lotte Chemical is completing the startup sequence of its ethylene unit, according to Jim Rock, site Executive Director for the Lake Charles complex.
During the startup residents can expect intermittent flaring. The flare at Lotte Chemical is located at ground level and includes sounds baffles that will reduce the noise level, Rock said.
According to Rock, the flame from the flaring will mostly be contained within the structure of the flare, so there should be minimal visible flames observed by the public on the ground.
“We apologize in advance for any temporary inconvenience or disruption to the community as we complete the safe start-up of the operation at our site,” Rock said.
