Local family gets free ride to NCAA Regionals to cheer on McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s baseball team is in Nashville this week making its fifth NCAA Regional appearance in school history.
The Edwards family, a family of McNeese graduates, and possible future Cowboys, were so excited when they found out their baseball team was headed to regionals.
“Some of those boys, I have a motherly love for, so I was determined to see them win the conference tournament, and this is just icing," Monica Edwards said.
When the family found out the tournament was happening 10 hours away in Nashville, they got ready to cheer on their team from the couch in Lake Charles. That is, until the Tarver family with Lake Charles Toyota offered to provide transportation for local families to get to the tournament.
“We’re really excited to get to go, we probably wouldn’t have been able to if they hadn’t given us this gift, so we’re really appreciative and excited," Jake Edwards said.
Phillip Tarver said they wanted to do this because McNeese is such an important part of our community, and now, it’s time for the community to be there for them.
“Those guys deserve our support," Tarver said. “They go out there and they put it on the line all the time, and they deserve to have the opportunity for this community to get behind them in a special time like this.”
The trip is extra special for the Edwards, because of the day it falls on.
“It’s our 10 year anniversary today," Jake said. "So, a nice anniversary gift. And we’re excited.”
So they’re off, on a trip of a lifetime.
The Pokes first tournament game is against Indiana State at 12 p.m. on Friday.
