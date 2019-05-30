LC’s own therapy dog, Jeanie, in running for national hero title

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Jeanie, the 3-legged dog of Lake Charles, is again a semi-finalist in the American Humane Hero Dog awards.
This day is one, like so many for Jeanie, as she brings joy to Southwest Louisiana residents. She’s playing with children at the public library. But some days her love and comfort are for those with anxiety, stress or grief.
Lydia Crochet is Jeanie's mom.
"We go to hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries. She's the type of animal you're allowed to pet," said Lydia.
Jeanie was rescued when she was five months old and adopted after a veterinarian removed a deformed front leg, giving her more freedom of movement. Though Jeanie is a therapy dog, she also helps teach acceptance of those who may be different.
“Jeanie can do anything a four- legged dog can do. There's nothing really that makes her different, that she's missing a leg. It doesn't slow her down a bit and I think kids realize that it doesn't really matter that you're a little different or look a little different,” said Lydia.
Children like Josh Brennan get it.
“It's not stopping her from doing anything. She's still special. And she's just nice. She's different and she helps people," said Josh, who played with Jeanie at the library.
Jeanie also helps children who are witnesses or victims of violence and she visits veterans and the elderly.
Jeanie's motto is "four legs are over rated." She's vying for the national title of American Humane Hero Dog after helping so many. Lydia admits, "She has a very busy schedule. I have to work my way around her schedule."
Lydia hopes everyone will vote for Jeanie to help promote the many ways therapy dogs can help people. Lydia is convinced their work was meant to be.
"Our very first visit was to St. Patrick's Hospital, and our very first patient we ever saw was an elderly lady who had broken her right arm, which is the same arm Jeanie is missing. And her name was jean. So, it kind of confirmed that we're doing what we're meant to be doing," said Lydia.
Jeanie also has two books and a Jeanie toy stuffed animal, some proceeds of which help shelter pets in Louisiana and Jeanie’s hometown of Lake Charles.
People can vote for Jeanie daily through July 18th. Keep up with Jeanie on her Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.