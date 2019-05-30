Lake Charles woman indicted on murder charge in killing at Power Center apartment complex

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was indicted on a murder charge in connection with a killing at an apartment complex on Power Center Parkway in February 2019.
The grand jury returned a charge of second-degree murder against Shawon Nicole Washington, 35. The grand jury also had the option of a charge of manslaughter - for which Washington was initially arrested.
Lake Charles man Oran Henderson, 63, was shot and killed at the apartment complex in the 2300 block of Power Center Parkway.
Authorities say the shooting is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute.
Washington is currently being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center.
