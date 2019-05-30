How to keep your pets safe from the heat this summer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures are starting to rise and that can mean fun in the sun, at least for humans, but what about our four legged friends?
In Louisiana, during the summer months, there are lots of things that can be hard on pets. The heat and humidity pose dangers like heatstroke and dehydration.
According to Dr. Lori Willis at Maplewood Animal Hospital, there are some basic things to remember when caring for pets in the heat.
“Making sure they always have shade, if you have fans that you can put outside, and always have access to water at all times. Those definitely help to offset the humidity," Willis said.
She said just like people, pets can also have problems with the sweltering heat and unfortunately dogs have it the worst.
“Your pugs, your French bulldogs, Olde English bulldogs, those dogs cannot pant as well to get rid of extra heat from their body and so they’re a lot more susceptible to higher temperatures," Willis said.
So far this year, Willis said they haven’t seen any extreme cases of heat exhaustion at Maplewood Animal Hospital.
“We see lots of injury to their pads where their pads can actually burn and tear and it’s just from the heat of the asphalt; we see a lot of that in the area," Willis said.
She also suggest that If you have a dog with lots of fur, consider having it cut down in hotter months and to never let your pets temperature get over 104 degrees.
Before you even walk your dog, feel the pavement with the back of your hand for about five seconds to make sure it’s not too hot, also, walk your dog early in the morning and later in the evening when it’s cooler.
Willis said pay attention to panting and what your dog is trying to tell you too.
