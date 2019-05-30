Grand jury indicts former police officer on misdemeanor domestic abuse charge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court on Thursday indicted a former Lake Charles police officer on a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge.
Logan Lee Manuel, 22, was arrested in April on counts of domestic abuse battery child endangerment, domestic abuse battery strangulation, false imprisonment, and sexual battery.
The grand jury considered those charges as well.
“My client was arrested by the police and accused of committing three very serious felony crimes,” said defense attorney Adam Johnson. “The grand jury has now rejected all three felony charges and indicted him on a single misdemeanor charge. Regardless, my client is innocent and we look forward to the day we get to prove it.”
Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police Department, said Manuel is no longer employed by the department.
“Mr. Manuel is no longer employed with the Lake Charles Police Department," Kirkum said. "He resigned prior to the completion of our internal investigation.”
