First responder discusses drowning death in Lake Arthur

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Memorial Day turned tragic when Lake Arthur police were called for unresponsive child at Lake Arthur beach.
Officer Ryan Ramsey was one of the first to arrive on the scene. He says he is CPR trained and took over to try and save the 3-year-old boy’s life.
“We ran straight there,” Ramsey said. “Took over the scene, performed CPR, compression, the oxygen, checked for a pulse, tried to do the best we could for him.”
The young boy was pronounced dead around 5 Monday evening. Lake Arthur police say details about what happened are limited at this time.
Members of the community, like Emma Pastor, are left without answers.
"It's upsetting for the community I mean I couldn't imagine what the family is going through right now," Pastor said.
Back in 2015, two men drowned at the same park. Pastor says with three deaths in just four years, changes to the beach should be implemented.
"I think they should have more people watching the beach, like they don't, they don't have anybody today," Pastor said.
Ramsey says as an officer, life or death situations can come without warning.
“We try our best,” Ramsey said. “Public safety comes first. We’ll do whatever we have to do to help an individual. You always have a job to do and it doesn’t always end well, but you try your best.”
