FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms likely later this afternoon

Temperatures will have plenty of time to warm up in advance of these storms and will top out near 90 with heat index values closer to 100 before the cooling storms approach. With max heating in play, storms could be strong with some damaging winds, small hail and heavy downpours all possible not the mention the very dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. Rain chances will eventually increase to 60% by the time you get off work this afternoon for the drive home through early evening.