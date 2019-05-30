FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms likely later this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the approach of the highly advertised front on the way today, rain chances will gradually increase in coverage later this afternoon through early evening. In the meantime, sunshine will return, mixed with clouds at times for the first half of the day as storms will be delayed in arrival until later this afternoon.
Temperatures will have plenty of time to warm up in advance of these storms and will top out near 90 with heat index values closer to 100 before the cooling storms approach. With max heating in play, storms could be strong with some damaging winds, small hail and heavy downpours all possible not the mention the very dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. Rain chances will eventually increase to 60% by the time you get off work this afternoon for the drive home through early evening.
These storms will be driven by daytime heating, so once the sun sets they will weaken and come to an end during the evening hours, well before midnight. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 70s. Friday will be similar with scattered afternoon thunderstorms with highs back to near 90, so again be aware of the lightning threat tomorrow afternoon as well!
A ridge of high pressure aloft will begin to re-strengthen overhead beginning this weekend and start to cut off the rain chances with only one or two isolated afternoon storms Saturday and Sunday and an even hotter and drier pattern by early next week. Temperatures peak out at the warmest so far this season by early next week, averaging out around 93 to 94 during the afternoon and feels like temperatures around 100 each day.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.