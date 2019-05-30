First Alert Forecast: Rain showers winding down with more by this weekend

Over this upcoming weekend, the rain chances will go down slightly. I have a 20% chance of rain both days. It will not be a washout. In fact, some places will not see any rain at all. Therefore, I would not cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Just keep an indoor plan alternative. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s, so it will be hot. There will also be plenty of humidity, so it will feel like the upper 90s.