First Alert Forecast: Rain showers winding down with more by this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, there will still be a few lingering showers. Most of the rain came earlier today. That’s when we saw most of the storms as well. I cannot rule out a couple a few more showers through the afternoon, but the rain chances will be dropping. The rain did help the temperatures cool down! It may still warm up a little after the rain moves away. Temperatures should remain in the 80s.
This evening, the rain chances should be lower. I do not expect much, if any rain after sunset. It will still be really humid, since we saw some rain today. Temperatures should be in the 80s prior to sunset, but it will feel like the upper 80s and lower 90s. Later after sunset, the temperatures will cool a little bit, but it will still be muggy.
Overnight, I do not expect any rain. There will be plenty of clouds around. The clouds, along with the humidity, will prevent temperatures from falling overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. It will likely feel muggier with higher humidity. You should not need an umbrella as you head out the door for Friday.
Friday will have rain chances go back down just slightly. I have a 20% chance of rain. The latest trend with the computer models is that there will be less rain. Some places will not see rain at all! It will still be partly cloudy with limited sunshine. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s. So, it will still be another hot day.
Over this upcoming weekend, the rain chances will go down slightly. I have a 20% chance of rain both days. It will not be a washout. In fact, some places will not see any rain at all. Therefore, I would not cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Just keep an indoor plan alternative. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s, so it will be hot. There will also be plenty of humidity, so it will feel like the upper 90s.
Hurricane season officially begins this weekend on June 1st. Thankfully, there is no activity in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico at the moment. It is still a good idea to have plans prepared in case something develops later this season.
Some good news about the river stages is that the water levels are going down. This includes the Sabine River and the Calcasieu River. River stages along the Sabine river are going down since the Toledo Bend Reservoir is down to below action stage. Along the Calcasieu River, water levels should drop below flood stage in a couple days.
Next week will start out nice, but we are transitioning to a summer-like weather pattern. That means that rain will be possible just about everyday in the afternoon. The rain that develops will be from daytime heating. So, the rain is more likely in the afternoon. It is also expected to become very hot with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s.
