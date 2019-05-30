EBRSO deputy killed in crash was a ‘dedicated public servant'

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has died after he was involved in a wreck in Zachary.
The wreck happened Thursday morning on Port Hudson-Pride Road in Zachary between Munson Drive and Pin Oak Lane. The road was closed in both directions while first responders worked the scene.
According to a spokesperson for EBRSO, Steven Whitstine, 42, was killed on his way to work when his unit veered off the road, struck a tree, then a bridge before overturning.
The deputy had just celebrated his twentieth wedding anniversary, according to a post from his wife, Deputy Elisha Whitstine, on Facebook.
Whitstine was a deputy in East Baton Rouge for eight years and a police officer in Baker for nine years before that. He was a member of the EBRSO K9 unit. Sources say his dog, Sixx, was taken to a vet with minor injuries to be treated.
Whitstine was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office just before 10 a.m. where Sheriff Sid Gautreaux spoke to media.
Sheriff Gautreaux released the following written statement:
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.