EBRSO deputy killed in crash was a ‘dedicated public servant'

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has died after he was involved in a wreck in Zachary.

The wreck happened Thursday morning on Port Hudson-Pride Road in Zachary between Munson Drive and Pin Oak Lane. The road was closed in both directions while first responders worked the scene.

According to a spokesperson for EBRSO, Steven Whitstine, 42, was killed on his way to work when his unit veered off the road, struck a tree, then a bridge before overturning.

The deputy's vehicle overturned on POrt Hudson-Pride Road in Zachary. (Source: WAFB)

The deputy had just celebrated his twentieth wedding anniversary, according to a post from his wife, Deputy Elisha Whitstine, on Facebook.

Steven and his wife, Elisha, had celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary a week before his death. (Source: Facebook)

Whitstine was a deputy in East Baton Rouge for eight years and a police officer in Baker for nine years before that. He was a member of the EBRSO K9 unit. Sources say his dog, Sixx, was taken to a vet with minor injuries to be treated.

Whitstine was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office just before 10 a.m. where Sheriff Sid Gautreaux spoke to media.

Sheriff Gautreaux released the following written statement:

"It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you that 42-year-old Lt. Steve Whitstine of our K9 division was tragically killed in a vehicle accident this morning on his way to work in Zachary.

I am grateful for his more than 8 years of service with the EBR Sheriff’s Office and more than 9 years of service with the Baker Police Department. He was a dedicated public servant and will be greatly missed.

My heart breaks for his wife, Deputy Elisha Whitstine, their children, his coworkers, and all of those that loved him. Please remember his family in your prayers. We will let you all know as soon as arrangements are made."

Steven Whitstine, 42, was killed when his unit veered off of Port Hudson-Pride Road in Zachary. (Source: WAFB)