Calcasieu Parish ranks highest in state for infant fatalities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health says 504 infants die every year before they reach their first birthday. They also say Louisiana has the fourth highest infant mortality rate in the country.
The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office says of all 64 parishes in Louisiana, Calcasieu has the highest rate of infant mortality. Terry Welke, Calcasieu Parish’s coroner, says its due to improper sleeping conditions like sleeping with parents.
“An eight-pound baby sleeping with a one-hundred-forty-pound adult would be the same thing as a one-hundred-forty-pound adult sleeping with something that weighs twenty-five-hundred pounds,” Welke said. “Well over a ton. An adult would not sleep with something that was over a ton. It’s just not safe to do that with an infant.”
Terry Welke is the coroner for Calcasieu Parish. He says in 2018, Calcasieu Parish saw 10 infant deaths, eight from improper sleeping conditions. So far in 2019, Calcasieu has already had five infant deaths, four from improper sleeping conditions.
Welke says the reason these deaths keep happening is because safe sleep isn’t stressed enough to families.
“The physicians, pediatricians and family doctors think that that doesn’t occur, but were the ones seeing dead babies, they’re not,” Welke said. “People have asked what the socio-economic barrier is if there is any at all. There isn’t. It happens to all people and the way to prevent this is the ABC’s. The child needs to sleep alone, on their back, and in a crib.”
He says for parents who do want to learn and be aware of safe sleeping habits for their children, they can sign up for a class provided by the coroner’s office by calling (337) 477-7537.
