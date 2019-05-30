Caddo Middle Magnet student advances to finals at Scripps Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C (KSLA) - One Shreveport student has advanced to the final round of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Washington D.C.
According to a news release, Cal Alexander, a student at Caddo Middle Magnet School, remained one of only 40 spellers left in the running for the champion title.
Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) released this statement:
“Regardless of the outcome, Cal Alexander is a champion for all of us in North Louisiana. He makes defeating more than 500 other competitors look easy and has represented his school, his community and his family well in this competition. We look forward to watching him throughout the finals and want him to know he has the support of our entire area. Congratulations, Cal.”
Related:
More than 550 competitors started in the on-stage preliminaries Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.