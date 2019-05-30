Authorities: Two arrested for distributing synthetic marijuana from home on N. Seventh Street in Oakdale

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - Two people have been arrested after authorities say a search of a home on N. Seventh Street in Oakdale turned up evidence of distribution of synthetic marijuana.
In addition to evidence of synthetic marijuana sales from the home, approximately 225 grams of synthetic marijuana separated in 28 packages for street distribution were also found, according to information from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The residents of the home, Jacob Kyle Buxton, 28, and Raven Thomas Buxton, 25, both face counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. Jacob Buxton also faces counts of driving under suspension and interfering with a law enforcement investigation. His bond is set at $68,250. Raven Buxton’s bond is set at $60,000.
Allen Parish narcotics officers began investigating in May after receiving complaints of suspected drug sales at the residence. Officers conducting surveillance observed known drug users going to and from the home.
Jacob Buxton was stopped in Oakdale on May 28 for a traffic violation and taken into custody for resisting an officer and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Officers then executed a search of the home.
