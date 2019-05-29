VIDEO: Suspect rips cash register from Shell Food Mart

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Ascension Parish are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who stole a cash register from a Shell Food Mart in Donaldsonville.
According to Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the incident happened on Marchand Drive on May 16. The suspect was described as wearing a black, gray, and white shirt, a black mask, brown mock-toe boots and gray gloves.
In the video, the suspect can be seen storming through the front doors of the Shell, startling the employee, ripping the cash register off the counter, then knocking several things off of shelves before running back out into the parking lot.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.