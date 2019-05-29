SWLA Arrest Report - May 28, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 29, 2019.
John Ellis Dunn, 53, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Clarens Caseau, 22, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force; mischief.
Curtis Ray Coleman, 42, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; cruelty to animals; contempt of court (3 charges).
Gregory Ashley Smith Jr., 32, Covington: Probation violation.
Dorian Blake Jackson, 18, Iowa: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges).
Kaishus Keith King, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Robert William Moulder III, 38, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Orthella Wyatt Trahan, 32, Port Arthur TX: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle.
Kera A Koonce, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
El Jerico Jermiah Bartie, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Bradley David Spell, 32, Westlake: Instate detainer.
Austin Lee Smartt, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Angel Dalessandro Flores, 20, Dallas TX: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Precious Eddacion Obrien, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Jacob Dalton Coker, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; hit and run.
Christopher Lee Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Chris Allen Cormier, 45, Vinton: Child endangerment; strangulation; false imprisonment.
