SWLA Arrest Report - May 28, 2019
May 29, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 29, 2019.

John Ellis Dunn, 53, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Clarens Caseau, 22, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force; mischief.

Curtis Ray Coleman, 42, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; cruelty to animals; contempt of court (3 charges).

Gregory Ashley Smith Jr., 32, Covington: Probation violation.

Dorian Blake Jackson, 18, Iowa: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Kaishus Keith King, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Robert William Moulder III, 38, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Orthella Wyatt Trahan, 32, Port Arthur TX: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle.

Kera A Koonce, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

El Jerico Jermiah Bartie, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Bradley David Spell, 32, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Austin Lee Smartt, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Angel Dalessandro Flores, 20, Dallas TX: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Precious Eddacion Obrien, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Jacob Dalton Coker, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; hit and run.

Christopher Lee Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Chris Allen Cormier, 45, Vinton: Child endangerment; strangulation; false imprisonment.

