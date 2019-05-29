Pete Manena Road closed for maintenance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Pete Manena Road in Westlake will be closed for maintenance starting Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
The closure is necessary for power pole maintenance and will last from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
If you need to get to the other side of the road are headed eastbound you will need to detour from the road north on Bayou D’inde Pass to Prater Road and then continue north to HWY 90. From there you can travel east to PPG Drive and then south back onto Pete Manena Road.
If you are headed westbound from the I-210 west exit ramp you can travel east on Pete Maneda Road to PPG Drive. From there, head north to HWY 90, west to Prater Road, and then south on Bayou D’inde Pass to get back onto Pete Manena Road.
