LEGAL CORNER: What are the requirements to operate a food truck?

THE LAW: If only one party is in error, the consent of the party in error can only be vitiated if (1) the error concerns the principal reason why the contract was formed, and (2) this reason for forming the contract was known or should have been known to the other party. Louisiana Civil Code 1949. Art. 1952 et seq. Rescission; liability for damages. A party who obtains rescission on grounds of his own error is liable for the loss thereby sustained by the other party unless the latter knew or should have known of the error. The court may refuse rescission when the effective protection of the other party’s interest requires that the contract be upheld. In that case, a reasonable compensation for the loss he has sustained may be granted to the party to whom rescission is refused.