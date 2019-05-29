Lake Charles police looking for women in connection with battery of employee at Ryan Street business

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women in connection with the battery of an employee of a business in the 2000 block of Ryan Street earlier this month.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum says the Lake Charles Police Department began investigating around 7:45 p.m. on May 16, 2019. He said two females got into a confrontation with an employee at the business and at least one of the females battered the employee. The employee sustained minor injuries.
Kirkum asks anyone who recognizes either woman in the photo to contact Lt. Jeff Keenum at 337-491-1456 (ext. 5310) or at jkeenum@cityoflc.us.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.