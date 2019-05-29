Justyce McClain named to Softball America All-American team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball senior outfielder Justyce McClain has been named to the inaugural Softball America All-American team, the organization announced the teams on Wednesday.
McClain, the native of Phoenix, Arizona was named to the honorable mention team after leading McNeese in eight statistical categories including a .398 batting average, 86 hits, and 41 runs. She also led the Cowgirls in slugging percent, on base percent, stolen base percent, total bases, and at bats.
Her 86 hits ranks her third in the nation while her .398 batting average is good for 66th nationally. With her 33 stolen bases, she ranks 42nd and she ranks 78th as the toughest to strike out.
The team is comprised of a first, second, third and honorable mention with 20 players and a coaching staff on each team.
The All-American teams were voted on by the Softball America staff and an advisory committee made up of softball personnel from around the country.
