Hundreds turn out to remember slain school dean

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Parents, students and other gathered in the 7th Ward on Wednesday afternoon to remember a school dean who was shot to death during the violent New Orleans Memorial Day weekend.
Reginald Field, 50, was one of four people shot to death in New Orleans over the weekend.
Field was dean at Andrew H. Wilson Charter School for the last four years.
He was shot to death in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Ave. on the neutral ground on Saturday around midnight.
The staff at a sports bar, which Field frequented, said there was no argument that led up to the violence.
More than 100 people visited the area where Field was shot and killed.
They wore green ribbons in his memory, several wore the colors of the school he worked at.
Speakers recounted their favorite stories of Field, many saying they hoped for justice in the teacher’s death.
The principal over Andrew H. Wilson said Field’s death is a senseless death and one that is rippling across their community.
There will be a memorial Saturday, but still no word from NOPD on a suspect or motive.
