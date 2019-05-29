How to keep your kids safe at pools and water parks this summer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in children ages 1 through 4.
AunJelle Burton with Sulphur Parks and Recreation said that number is preventable.
She said one thing to look out for is that drowning doesn’t always look how you would expect.
“Drowning can be a silent killer, each victim in distress can react in different ways," Burton said.
She said it doesn’t always result in kids flailing or calling for help.
It can also take as few as 20 seconds for a child to drown.
“For you to go answer your phone, that small amount of time that you’ve taken your eyes off of your child in the pool, in a bathtub, at a boat, it is that quick," Burton said.
She said there are several things parents can do to keep their kids safe.
They can make sure kids always swim with a buddy, and make sure to designate one non-lifeguard person to keep an eye on the kids.
“You also want to provide fencing around any pool or spa in your neighborhood or your backyard," Burton said.
The most important thing is for children to take swim lessons, which the American Red Cross recommends starting at 6 months and up.
SPAR offers classes starting at 3 years old and up.
They also offer adult swim classes, so it's never too late to learn.
While lifeguards are always on duty at SPAR, there is a nationwide lifeguard shortage.
SPAR is currently holding lifeguard certification classes to help fill in the gap.
Aaron Gayle, the swim instructor for SPAR, says the number one thing people need to consider before deciding to be lifeguards, is their physical health.
“You have to be able to swim 300 meters continuously without stopping, with either freestyle or breast stroke. Immediately after that, you’ll tread water for two minutes, using your legs."
Then, you’re required to swim out 20 yards and dive for a 10-pound brick, and bring it back to the pool deck.
Gayle said with the certification also comes First Aid, CPR and AED training.
He said people wanting to become life guards need to be prepared for long days in the sun, and having to be constantly alert.
While it’s a demanding job, Gayle said it gives you skills that will stay with you for the rest of your life.
“It prepares you beyond the job in everyday life situations," Gayle said. “You’re more aware of safety, you can respond with CPR, choking that can happen anywhere.”
