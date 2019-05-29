First Alert Forecast: Showers likely Thursday and Friday with more hot temperatures

Friday will have rain chances go back down just slightly. I have a 30% chance of rain. There will be scattered showers and a few storms. Most of these will be from daytime heating. So, the rain will be developing in the afternoon. This is because the high-pressure center that has limited any rain the last few days will be moving away and weakening. Therefore, the rain chances will go up. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s. So, it will still be hot despite the rain.