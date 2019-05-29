First Alert Forecast: Showers likely Thursday and Friday with more hot temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, there will be plenty of sunshine with low rain chances. I do not expect any rain through this afternoon or this evening. The temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s again. It will feel more like the mid 90s, though. It should still be a nice day.
This evening, temperatures will slowly cool down. It will still be quite warm. There will not be any rain around, but there will be a few clouds. The clouds will be on the increase later by tonight. If you have any evening plans, just be prepared for more heat until well after sunset.
Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. There will be a few clouds that build up overnight. I do not expect any rain until after midnight. Even then, it will be low rain chances. There may be a few small showers around sunrise. Otherwise, it will be quite warm with temperatures only dropping to the mid 70s.
Thursday will now have higher rain chances. There looks to be a good chance of rain possibly in the morning, but even more so in the afternoon. In these showers, there could be heavy rainfall along with some strong storms. I do not expect any severe weather, though. That is the good news. But in some of these storms, strong winds and frequent lightning is possible.
Friday will have rain chances go back down just slightly. I have a 30% chance of rain. There will be scattered showers and a few storms. Most of these will be from daytime heating. So, the rain will be developing in the afternoon. This is because the high-pressure center that has limited any rain the last few days will be moving away and weakening. Therefore, the rain chances will go up. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s. So, it will still be hot despite the rain.
Over this upcoming weekend, the rain chances will go down slightly. I have a 20% chance of rain both days. It will not be a washout. In fact, some places will not see any rain at all. Therefore, I would not cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Just keep an indoor plan alternative. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s, so it will be hot. There will also be plenty of humidity, so it will feel like the upper 90s.
Hurricane season officially begins this weekend on June 1st. Thankfully, there is no activity in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico at the moment. It is still a good idea to have plans prepared in case something develops later this season.
Some good news about the river stages is that the water levels are going down. This includes the Sabine River and the Calcasieu River. River stages along the Sabine river are going down since the Toledo Bend Reservoir is down to below action stage. Along the Calcasieu River, water levels should drop below flood stage in a couple days.
Next week will start out nice, but we are transitioning to a summer-like weather pattern. That means that rain will be possible just about everyday in the afternoon. The rain that develops will be from daytime heating. So, the rain is more likely in the afternoon. It is also expected to become very hot with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s.
