FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid; thunderstorms arriving Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures were slow to cool down out of the upper 70s overnight thanks to our high humidity which made for such an uncomfortable feel yesterday for those outdoors and again today will mean highs near 90 feeling like the upper 90s with the heat index factored in. Sunshine, a hat, shade and hydration will be your best friends today if working outdoors with a much lower chance of showers than yesterday which only brought just a few brief sprinkles to the area.
The trough of low pressure over Texas will continue to advance northeastward and send a trailing front into the state Thursday. Don’t get excited though as this front will be running out of steam by the time it gets to Louisiana and serve mainly as a boundary for afternoon thunderstorms to develop along tomorrow instead of bringing cooler air as sometimes happens with fronts.
I’m upping the rain chances tomorrow to 60% for the threat of afternoon highs. These storms will contain cloud-to-ground lightning, some heavy downpours, gusty winds and possible some small that. The severe weather threat remains low, but make sure to stay up to date with any storms that develop tomorrow by using our free KPLC 7Stormteam weather app.
Friday will again bring a few afternoon thunderstorms during the hottest part of the day, but those chances begin to lower back down to 20% over the upcoming weekend as a stronger ridge of upper level high pressure makes its presence felt again across the region, sending afternoon highs back up well into the lower to possibly middle 90s by early next week as rain chances are all but gone again.
Good news continues for our area rivers and lakes, as lower levels at Toledo Bend Reservoir have resulted in the closure of more spillway gates, down to just 5 open at 1 foot each. This means the Sabine at Bon Wier could be below flood stage by Friday, and drop closer to flood stage in Deweyville by early next week! All points along the Calcasieu River are currently below flood stage today.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.