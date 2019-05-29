FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid; thunderstorms arriving Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures were slow to cool down out of the upper 70s overnight thanks to our high humidity which made for such an uncomfortable feel yesterday for those outdoors and again today will mean highs near 90 feeling like the upper 90s with the heat index factored in. Sunshine, a hat, shade and hydration will be your best friends today if working outdoors with a much lower chance of showers than yesterday which only brought just a few brief sprinkles to the area.