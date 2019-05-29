Bregman homers twice as Astros rally past Cubs 9-6

Astros: Altuve (left hamstring) returned to Houston after playing two games of a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Round Rock to be re-evaluated after experiencing fatigue and soreness in his surgically repaired right leg. Altuve had surgery in October to repair a cracked kneecap and has been on the injured list with the hamstring injury since May 11. Hinch said Altuve's hamstring is fine but his other leg is now bothering him. ... Correa sat out on Tuesday after experiencing soreness around his ribs. Correa, who had a scheduled day off on Monday, told Hinch on Tuesday morning that he was dealing with the problem and he is also being evaluated by the team's doctors.