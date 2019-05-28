3-year-old boy drowns in Lake Arthur on Memorial Day

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - A 3-year-old boy drowned in Lake Arthur on Memorial Day, town officials confirm.
Lake Arthur police responded to the call just before 4 p.m. Monday, according to Police Chief Kobi Turner.
Turner said the drowning happened at Lake Arthur Park, which is at the end of Arthur Avenue.
The name of the boy has not yet been released.
Turner said the drowning is still an active investigation and that more information will be released once the investigation is complete.
