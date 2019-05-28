SWLA Arrest Report - May 27, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 27, 2019.
Joseph Henry Lewis III, 34, Lake Charles: Obscenity.
Gabriel Romaine Darjean, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; battery; unauthorized entry of a inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer.
Austin Gage Rozas, 22, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of tools usually used by thieves or burglars; trespassing; resisting an officer by flight.
Shawn Micael Menard, 34, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of tools usually used by thieves or burglars; trespassing; resisting an officer by flight.
Roland Urquiaga Rodriguez, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Thomas John Bellard, 23, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000; resisting an officer.
Shawon Nicole Washington, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Walter Moreno, 41, Schertz TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Eldon Ray Gaspard, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).
Cullen David Peet, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Devin Blake Badon, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated assault.
William Shelby Griffin, 69, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Marlana Ann Oquinn, 25, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Michael Anthony Stewart, 30, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Shaun Wisner, 33, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; resisting an officer by flight; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; aggravated flight from an officer; flight from an officer; failure to yield.
Christopher John Alan Miche, 55, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Michael David Lewis Jr., 34, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jonathan Tyron Carroll, 22, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); battery of a police officer; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; resisting an officer.
Steven Russell Sedlock, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; instate detainer; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zackery Steven Paul Fox, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
