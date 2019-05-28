Strong finish propels McNeese to NCAA tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With three series to go in the regular season, the Cowboys needed to win six of their last nine games to clinch a spot in the Southland Conference tournament. McNeese went above and won seven, earning them the five seed in Sugar Land.
"We knew we had a lot of talent and we knew we were going to be a good team,” McNeese catcher Dustin Duhon said. “When things didn't go our way, we kept telling each other to keep pushing and that's what we did, kept pushing."
In fact, the Pokes put together a 15-4 record during the second half of their season, starting with their win over Louisiana Tech on April 24.
“I think we looked up and saw that either we were going to turn the tide and start winning games or we were going to look up and not even be in the conference tournament,” Cowboy pitcher Aidan Anderson said. “It was a big eye-opening moment for us, and we looked at it like we need to win every game from then on. That was the idea that pushed us all to turn the corner and start winning the games.”
As a result of their strong finish, the Pokes not only won the SLC tournament as the five seed, but also earned their first automatic bid to the NCAA tournament since 2003.
It was announced on Monday that the Cowboys will be playing in the Nashville regional along with Vanderbilt, Ohio State and Indiana State.
McNeese was given the 3 seed in the tournament and will take on the 2 seed Indiana State Friday at noon on ESPN3.
