Severe blood donation shortage in the Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Area is currently facing a severe shortage of blood, especially for rare blood types.
There’s less than a half a day’s supply left of O-negative, and 1.3 days left of everything else, according to LifeShare Blood Center.
One person in need of that blood is 19-year-old Gracie Johnson, who was diagnosed with a form of Leukemia in 2003, and again in 2006.
“Basically, I look at those people who donate as a hero," Johnson said. "Because I mean, I literally have had so many blood transfusions, I could have died without one of them.”
With chemotherapy and radiation, Johnson beat cancer then and started to move on with her life.
Then at the age of 18, she started having seizures.
“The thing with radiation, though, is there is a one percent chance that within the time span of ten years, you can get a secondary cancer, in the form of a Glioblastoma," Johnson said. "And I was that one percent.”
Now, fighting cancer for a third time, Johnson needs blood and platelet transfusions often.
However, her blood type is O-negative.
Rebecca Briley, who works at LifeShare, said that despite everything, Johnson is a fighter.
“I find it ironic, the shirts that we have today, they’re superhero shirts, they even have a cape on the back," Briley said. "And Gracie is like Wonder Woman.”
Briley said seeing the difference transfusions make for people like Johnson is what motivates her to fight for donations.
She said the entire process of giving blood takes less than 25 minutes - a small price to pay for saving a life.
Once you get there, you’re given a questionnaire to make sure you’re eligible, and your iron levels are tested.
Then, you’re taken to a donation chair and a technician draws your blood.
Johnson said she understands that giving blood can be scary, but the alternative is so much worse.
“Thinking about someone who is in the ER, or in ICU and it’s literally a life-or-death situation, I mean I can’t even imagine being the doctor that has to tell the patient or tell the patient’s family, we don’t have enough," Johnson said.
If you live in Lake Charles and want to donate, the LifeShare donation center is located at 214 Dr Michael Debakey Drive.
Their hours are:
- Sunday: closed
- Monday: 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon
