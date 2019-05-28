Reeves loses attempt to get U.S. Supreme Court to review death sentence

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Convicted child killer Jason Reeves has lost his most recent attempt to get the U.S. Supreme Court to review his death sentence.
Almost two decades ago, in 2001, Reeves raped, then stabbed to death 4-year-old Mary Jean Thigpen. Her body was found in a cemetery.
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has already ruled that Reeves’ denial for relief at the state level is final.
Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said his office is working to get a new death warrant for Reeves.
“The death penalty is the law of the land in the State of Louisiana as it exists today and we will enforce that law,” DeRosier said. “This defendant is evil. He committed a horrible, atrocious crime against a little four-year-old girl.”
Once drafted, the death warrant will go to Judge Mike Canaday for his signature and to have a date set.
However, executions are currently on hold in Louisiana, at least partly due to difficulties getting drugs for lethal injection.
