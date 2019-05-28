Proposed bill to reduce juveniles in detention centers moves to senate vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - A proposed bill which could mitigate the number of juveniles in detention centers across the state continued its swift movement through the Louisiana Legislature Tuesday morning.
HB 158, also known as Solan’s Law, unanimously cleared a Senate Judiciary committee hearing, paving its way to a full vote in the Senate and potentially to the governor’s desk.
The bill is named in honor of 13-year-old Solan Peterson, who took his life at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish on February 9, 2019.
Peterson’s death came less than 72 hours after another teenager committed suicide at the same facility.
The bill provides alternative methods to juvenile detention, such as verbal warnings and creates an ‘instrument’ for assessing whether or not a child needs to be confined.
