Pokes gear up to take on Indiana State in Nashville Regional

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After going a perfect 4-0 in Sugar Land to win the Southland Conference tournament, the 2019 McNeese baseball season lives on. The team was granted an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 16 years.
McNeese is heading to Music City U.S.A for regional play. Vanderbilt is the host, for the seventh time in program history. The Nashville Regional is paired up with the West Virginia regional and the winners of those two regionals will meet in a best 2-out-of-3 super regional matchup.
"Just ride it out. Have fun with it, just keep doing what we are doing. Execute. Don't let the nerves get to us,” McNeese second baseman Nate Fisbeck said. “We played in Baton Rouge. We've shown we can compete with the top teams. I think the ability to go in there and execute and do what we do. Hopefully we can catch a couple of breaks."
McNeese and Indiana State have some history together. The Cowboys are 2-1 all-time vs. the Sycamores, the last game coming in 2004. The Cowboys McNeese is also 2-1 against Ohio State with the last matchup also in 2004. McNeese has never played Vanderbilt.
“I don’t know anything about Indiana State,” McNeese catcher Dustin Duhon said. “It’s all about us, it doesn’t matter who we play."
“I told somebody I didn’t care if it was in Bagdad, I was ready to go,” McNeese head coach Justin Hill said. “Obviously, it’s a great regional with Vanderbilt as the host. I have a lot of respect for Vanderbilt, but that’s not who we play first. We got Indiana State. It’s going to be fun.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.