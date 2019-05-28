Local artist paints landscapes of Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The scenes that define part of Lake Charles are being highlighted by one local artist who wants to do something a little different: Paint in public.
Bipesh Koirala sets up on the street, out in public, and anywhere he can get a good view to paint some of the defining features of the city.
"I didn't see anybody doing that here. I thought somebody has to start doing it so other people may start doing it."
Residents like Michele Trahan say they love to watch him do his thing.
"We have such beautiful scenery here in Lake Charles and we were just passing by and saw him painting, so we just had to see what he was painting,” Trahan said. “I'm really interested in what he's got for sale."
As he eyes his next landscape, Bipesh says this is the best way he can appreciate everything about Southwest Louisiana.
“Painting is a way of knowing and understanding those things and there’s no other way for me to do it,” Koirala said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.