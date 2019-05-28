LCPD SWAT participates in ‘Murph Challenge’ to honor fallen soldiers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The ‘Murph Challenge’ is an annual tradition to honor Navy SEAL Lieutenant Michael Murphy, and other soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.
A mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats and another mile-long run — all while wearing a 20 pound vest.
“Not only is it extremely phyisically demanding, but it requires a lot of heart and a lot of mental fortitude," Senior Corporal Larry Moss, Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT commander, said.
It’s not just a workout, it’s a tribute that LCPD’s SWAT completed Monday.
“It’s also an opportunity for us not to just remember Murph, Lieutenant Michael Murphy, but, also, to remember all of those who were lost in serving their country, all of those who gave their last full measure," Moss said.
“Operation Red Wings, it kinda went south for those fellas. They did everything they could and held their ground and stood what they stood for. It’s a great way to kinda pay tribute to them, to those who have fallen," Corporal Travis Toten, an LCPD SWAT team member, said.
The exercise is so rigorous, it’s even become the physical training qualifier for those on Lake Charles’ SWAT team, minus the 20 pound vest.
“The one mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, one mile run is what our guys do twice a year. It’s what you do to qualify to be on the team and it’s what you do to remain on the team. From the oldest dude on the team to the youngest guy on the team, we all do the same thing to maintain that standard," Moss said.
Moss said said, as a veteran, it’s important to remember Memorial Day is more than just a long weekend.
“It’s about those who, that, couldn’t come home. It’s about those who gave their last full measure. There’s a quote that ‘all gave some but some gave all.’ So, those are the people we remember," Moss said.
