Lake Charles recognizes memorial day with largest display of casket flags in the United States

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today marked 36 years for Avenue of Flags, the largest display of casket flags flown to honor our fallen vets. This display is held at the Orange Grove & Graceland cemetery off of Broad Street.
Teddy Nall, a veteran and volunteer says it’s more than just a display.
“There’s not only a life but there’s a family behind every flag," Nall said.
Volunteers started hoisting flags at 6 a.m. this morning and with the help of more than 200 volunteers finished within the hour.
This year 1,058 flags were displayed.
“It’s observation, respect, and honor that’s what it is for us,” Nall said. “It’s hard if people haven’t been in the shoes to understand those shoes. It’s combat boots for a reason. You’re always ready, you’re being trained for it. Some come out some don’t. Anyone who’s behind the patriotism of the United States will fill the humility behind this.”
Avenue of Flags director Ted Harless says this display is a point of pride in Lake Charles.
“If we were not able to fly the flags today we would not be able to show patriotism throughout the Lake Area," Harless said. “The reason that I do this, I’ve been a director for over 30 years. It’s showing patriotism and respect for the flag, respect for the people that serve for the flag, and people just love it. They constantly tell us how much they appreciate us putting the flags up.”
A representation of service, honor, and respect. If you’d like to donate a flag to be flown in next years display, contact Ted Harless.
Office: (337) 436-8940
Email: Ted.harless@nm.com
