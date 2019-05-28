Lake Charles Community Band “Catch A Concert” series begins in June

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Community Band’s 2019 series will be starting on June 3 this year.
The concerts will be held each Monday in June at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the Mezzanine at the Lake Charles Civic Center and are free to the public.
The first concert will pay tribute some of Broadway’s legendary composers and musicals like Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein who composed such classics as Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, and The King and I. It will also feature musical selections from musicals like Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jersey Boys, Into the Woods, Americans We, and Mama Mia.
The second concert, on June 10, invites audience members to come dressed up as their favorite Disney character as the band performs selections from Pinocchio, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, The Incredibles, and Frozen.
The third concert, on June 17, will feature the music of Pop and Rock legends like Elton John, Tina Turner, Miami Sound Machine, and Chicago. The concert will also feature a ballad from the movie Alfie and music from Game of Thrones and Captain America, the First Avenger.
The final concert in the series, on June 24, asks audience members to join the band and the Louisiana Choral Foundation in honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces. The band will feature patriotic arrangements of America the Beautiful, Because of the Brave, John Williams’ Hymn to the Fallen from the movie Saving Private Ryan, America: The Dream Goes On, Armed Forces Salute, and Stars and Stripes Forever.
The “Catch a Concert” series leads up to Lake Charles’ Fourth of July Celebration, “Red, White, Blue and You.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.