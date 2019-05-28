Honoring the fallen: Maplewood Lions Club hosts 36th annual Memorial Day Ceremony

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Memorial Day Ceremony took place at the Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club Monday morning in Sulphur.
It was a day to honor those who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines who lost their lives in the line of duty.
There was the sound of taps, there was prayer, and there were hands over hearts.
Dozens came out to show their respect.
“To remember and memorialize the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice, that’s what it’s all about,” said lions club member, Robert Brankline.
Wreaths were placed for those who fought, including those who served in World War 2 and Vietnam.
We’re very blessed that we live in a nation and community that recognizes those people who have fallen in battle," said Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay. “To be able to preserve those freedoms so that we could enjoy it everyday.”
Gerrit Lawrence, Chairman of the Lions Club Memorial Day Committee, said the event is about the community coming together to show their support and also serves as a way to raise awareness .
“I myself have lost a couple of friends, while I was serving and afterwards," Lawrence said. "Suicide is a bad problem within the veteran community, but today we honor those people, we honor their families for allowing their memory to live in our hearts.”
