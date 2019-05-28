FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible today, otherwise hot and muggy

Winds, especially near the coast, will be a bit breezier than yesterday with gusts up to 20 mph at times this afternoon out of the south. This will cut the heat just a bit for areas along and south of I-10, with areas north dependent more on the clouds at times for heat relief today. With additional clouds, some peeks of sunshine at times will continue through the afternoon and it will be quite steamy in areas that pick up a brief shower once it ends.