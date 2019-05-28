FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible today, otherwise hot and muggy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A weakness in the upper level ridge of high pressure will couple with high levels of Gulf moisture to result in a few hit or miss showers today. A few could develop during the morning. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 will feel closer to 95.
Winds, especially near the coast, will be a bit breezier than yesterday with gusts up to 20 mph at times this afternoon out of the south. This will cut the heat just a bit for areas along and south of I-10, with areas north dependent more on the clouds at times for heat relief today. With additional clouds, some peeks of sunshine at times will continue through the afternoon and it will be quite steamy in areas that pick up a brief shower once it ends.
Rain chances on Wednesday are a little lower at 10% with hot weather the main story tomorrow. Highs by afternoon around 90 with heat index values in the upper 90s. Tomorrow will still be breezy in advance of a trough of low pressure an associated Pacific front that will push into the state Thursday night and Friday.
Our best rain chances will begin to arrive Thursday afternoon with increased scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of this front, with more showers likely into Friday during the afternoon as daytime heating interacts with this boundary to provide the lift for clouds to form into thunderstorms by afternoon.
This front will wash out over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure returns and limits rain chances to nothing more than a couple of isolated thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances lower at 20%. Next week looks even drier as the upper level ridge re-strengthens bringing weather a lot like what we’ve already been experiencing the past several days, except hotter with highs well into the lower 90s!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.