First Alert Forecast: A few showers later this week along with more heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, there will be a lot of clouds around. I do not expect a lot of rain. Only a few small showers. The rain chances will be a little lower this afternoon. The better time for some rain was this morning. There will be sunshine peeking through the clouds at times, especially later today. Temperatures will be warming up to the upper 80s near 90 degrees.
This evening, the rain chances will be a little lower. I do not expect any rain after sunset. So, if you have any outdoor plans this evening, you can leave the umbrella at home. It will still be quite humid, though. So, it may not be the most pleasant evening due to the warm temperatures. There should be a nice sunset with a few clouds around.
Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. Temperatures will only fall to the mid 70s. There should be plenty of clouds still hanging around. There will also be breaks in the clouds as well so we should see some stars at times. Futurecast is trying to show some rain to our west tonight. As long as it stays to our west, we will not see any rain tonight.
On Wednesday, I have a 10% chance of rain. This will be one of the better days for this week. There will be a few clouds around, but there will also be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the sunshine, the feels-like temperature may be hotter. It should still be a nice day.
Thursday and Friday will have rain chances go back up. Both days I have a 30% chance of rain. There will be scattered showers and a few storms. Most of these will be from daytime heating. So, the rain will be developing in the afternoon. This is because the high-pressure center that has limited any rain the last few days will be moving away and weakening. Therefore, the rain chances will go up. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s. So, it will still be hot despite the rain.
Over this upcoming weekend, the rain chances will go down slightly. I have a 20% chance of rain both days. It will not be a washout. In fact, some places will not see any rain at all. Therefore, I would not cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Just keep an indoor plan alternative. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s, so it will be hot. There will also be plenty of humidity, so it will feel like the upper 90s.
Hurricane season officially begins this weekend on June 1st. Thankfully, there is no activity in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico at the moment. It is still a good idea to have plans prepared in case something develops later this season.
Some good news about the river stages is that the water levels are going down. This includes the Sabine River and the Calcasieu River. River stages along the Sabine river are going down since the Toledo Bend Reservoir is down to below action stage. Along the Calcasieu River, water levels should drop below flood stage in a couple days.
