Army Corps of Engineers hosting public meetings to discuss impacts of historic Morganza Spillway opening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Army Corps of Engineers will hold two public meetings to discuss impacts from the historic opening of the Morganza Control Structure and Floodway.
All potentially impacted residents, landowners and businesses are urged to heed the direction of their local officials and take necessary precautions in advance of the pending operation, The Corps said. Most of those officials will be available at the meetings to answer questions from the public.
The commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), Mike Strain, is urging farmers to move their livestock and equipment to higher ground in order to be prepared for flooding when the Morganza Spillway is opened.
“Farmers and ranchers need to prepare now to move livestock, feeding capability, and equipment to higher ground. It is always important to have a game plan for times such as this,” Strain said.
Information about the public meetings can be found below:
Butte La Rose meeting
- WHEN: Tuesday, May 28
- WHERE: Butte La Rose Fire House
- WHAT TIME: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Morgan City Meeting
- WHEN: Wednesday, May 29
- WHERE: Morgan City High School
- WHAT TIME: 10 a.m. until noon
