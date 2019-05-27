Twelfth annual National Maritime Day Memorial Service held on Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The twelfth annual National Maritime Day Memorial Service was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center sea well on Sunday.
The event is put on each year by the Propeller Club of Southwest Louisiana.
National Maritime Day falls on May 22, but Lake Charles celebrates it the Sunday before Memorial Day each year.
The day is about honoring those who risk their lives at sea, and remembering those who were lost doing so.
“It’s honoring the merchant marines who have served in the shipping industry, and some of them have lost their life at sea during war times, so we honor them today," said Father Rommel Tolentino, a Catholic Port Chaplin.
They were honored by the laying of a wreath in the water.
The ceremony also included the Presentation of Colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop one in Lake Charles.
Proclamations by both Mayor Nic Hunter and President Donald Trump were also read for National Maritime Day.
The ceremony ended with a blessing of the fleet and recreational boats.
“I think it’s a little bit of piece of mind, that you have everybody looking out for you, said Commander Nolan with the U.S. Coast Guard. “That it’s not just a religious blessing, but it’s a blessing of their community, that helps protect them.”
The day precedes Memorial Day, which is a day where fallen heroes from all branches of the military are remembered.
