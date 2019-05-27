SWLA 2019 Memorial Day Events

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here’s a listing of all the Memorial Day events planned for our area:
- Annual Memorial Day Ceremony: 3310 Maplewood Dr., Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club, Sulphur; The Lions Club will be holding its Memorial Day service at 12:00 p.m. today. For more information you can contact 337-794-2384.
- Memorial Day Avenue of Flags: 2023 Broad St., Orange Grove/Graceland Cemetery, Lake Charles; The memorial flags will be on display from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. There will also be a history circle showing replicas of eight previous U.S. flags. Admission is free. To contact Orange Grove/Graceland Cemetery you can call 337-437-7810.
- Jefferson Davis Parish Memorial Day Celebration: 201 S. Elms St., Welsh Community Center, Town of Welsh; The Memorial Day event will take place from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with a reception following the event at the Welsh Museum.
- Leesville Veterans Memorial Day: 3348 University Parkway, Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Leesville; The Memorial Day service will begin at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
