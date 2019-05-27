SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 26, 2019.
Jessica Virginia Hudson, 36, Sulphur: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; out of state detainer.
Alex Cole Statum, 25,Starks: Trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; carrying a weapon during a crime.
Dantonio Germaine Grice, 28, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; carrying a weapon during a crime; contraband in a penal institution.
Andrew Paul Miers, 25, Iowa: Second degree battery.
Tremain Lashawl Morris, 38, Lake Charles: Forgery, monetary instrument abuse; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court.
Terrance Lance Claridy, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Aaron Charles Edward Kern, 21, Sulphur: Strangulation; criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000; child endangerment.
Joshua Ray Price, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary.
Jacob Paul Landry, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denise Ann Armonta, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Baltazar Rodriguez Jr., 33, Jennings: Fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Jorge Lazo, 43, Lake Charles: Driving with a suspended license; registration of sex offenders and child predators; failure of a sex offender to notify law enforcement of a change of address or registration information 3 days prior.
George Edward Broussard Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Vehicular homicide.
Terrance Shane Prichard, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.
Brandon Joseph Cormie, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).
Jesse Adam Racca, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.
Jonathon Matthew Leblanc, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lindsey Gayle Schubert, 25, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Kevin Dwayne Locklear, 48, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.
April Suzanne Rains, 51, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roland Lee Daniel, 57, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Amanda Marie Guiton, 32, Spring TX: Battery; aggravated battery; aggravated assault.
Jason Keith Benoit, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
