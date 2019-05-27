Savvy business owner outsmarts would-be scammer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A local business owner managed to thwart an $8000 theft, by being alert and scam savvy.
It has to do with those who use stolen credit cards to make major purchases over the phone.
Kayaks come in different price ranges but the top of the line brand, Hobie, are up to four thousand dollars.
Sheron Faulk sells such kayaks at her Ship to Shore Outdoor Store.
The manufacturer recently alerted dealers of a scam across the Gulf Coast involving foreign credit cards.
“Someone was purchasing expensive kayaks over the phone, with a credit card and merchants were giving them the kayak. They were leaving their dealership and two or three weeks later they would find out, it was a stolen credit card,” said Faulk.
She says the scammer even provided an ID and a credit card number that went through , so it seemed legit, but
“They’re very slick at trying to fool the merchant into selling them expensive things,” she said.
Due to her suspicions, she consulted with Hobie and other stores and police departments and concluded it was a scam. She says once a man came from Houston to pick up the kayaks, police intervened.
“Sure enough, the guy showed up, we called the police department, they were close by and there within one minute,” said Faulk.
She says it's still uncertain if the man who tried to pick up the kayaks is part of the scam or a victim himself, but her advice for other businesses remains the same.
"I wanted to alert merchants that even though the card is accepted, if it's a large amount and it's all over the phone, you need to call Discover, Mastercard, Visa fraud department just to verify it is a legitimate number," said Faulk.
Faulk says, don’t assume a card number that is accepted matches an ID furnished by a purchaser.
“Even if your merchant services accepts the charge and it’s a large charge, and you’re never going to see the person with the credit card making the purchase, you need to call Discover, Mastercard, Visa, American Express fraud department and just verify, that card number belongs to that person because they’ll provide you a lot of fake information.,” she said.
And Faulk encourages everyone to report fraud.
She hopes spreading the word will help catch those involved and help other dealers recover their stolen merchandise.
A spokesman for Lake Charles police says the preliminary report into the incident is expected to be submitted to detectives this week.
