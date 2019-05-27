NCAA Baseball Regionals: LSU hosts Arizona St., Southern Miss., Stony Brook; Southern heads to Starkville

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The full field of 64 teams in the NCAA Baseball Tournament has been revealed.
LSU was named the No. 13 seed and will host Arizona State, Southern Miss, and Stony Brook.
The Tigers will face the Seawolves at 6 p.m. Friday. The game will air on ESPNU. LSU hosted Stony Brook in a Super Regional in 2012. The Seaswolves beat the Tigers to advance to the College World Series.
“As soon as I saw our first opponent’s name up there, it was going to bring back a lot of thoughts about 2012," said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. "In all honesty, this year has nothing to do with 2012. This is a completely different year, and we are a completely different team and they are a completely different team. We just have to get ready to play, I don’t care who the opponent is. When you play in the NCAA Tournament, every team either won their conference tournament championship or had a spectacular regular season and received an at-large bid. Obviously, the players know the history of our program and the history of us playing Stony Brook. It certainly is going to get our players’ attention and I think it will help us get ready to go. We are looking forward to playing them. Not because of what happened in 2012 but because they are a good team we always want to play.”
The Sun Devils and Golden Eagles will get the Regional started at noon.
“Southern Mississippi won their conference championship, and we already know they are an outstanding team; they beat Ole Miss this season. Arizona State is, of course, one of the bluebloods of college baseball. We have not played Arizona State since I have been the coach at LSU, so I am looking forward to that if we get a chance to face them. It should be a great weekend of baseball. I think the fans will enjoy it. Hopefully, we will have great crowds,” Mainieri added.
The regional will continue Saturday, Sunday, and if necessary, will finish Monday. The winner of the Baton Rouge Regional will face the winner of the Athens Regional, hosted by Georgia, in an NCAA Super Regional next weekend.
LSU is playing host to a regional for the 26th time in school history. The Tigers have won 21-of-25 home regionals.
Southern is headed to the Starkville Regional to take on Mississippi State, Miami, and Central Michigan.
Jaguar head coach Kerrick Jackson saw his wish granted, as he wanted his team to travel for a Regional, instead of playing in Baton Rouge at Alex Box Stadium.
Southern will face Mississippi State at noon Friday. The game will be shown on the SEC Network.
McNeese State is headed to the Nashville Regional.
