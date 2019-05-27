First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing with hot temperatures this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it will be mostly cloudy. I do not expect anything more than a sprinkle. The humidity is not quite as bad today, so it does not feel as bad outside. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s.
This evening, it will still be really warm and muggy. The clouds have helped a lot today, but after sunset, the humidity will slowly go up some more. The temperature will not be as hot. It will slowly cool down after the sun goes down. The clouds will hang around, but the rain chances will be slim to none.
Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. The temperature should only cool down to the mid 70s. It may feel like the upper 79s in a few places. Especially along the coast. There will be a few clouds, but I do not expect any rain tonight. There will be a better chance for rain by the early morning hours near sunrise on Tuesday.
Those rain chances on Tuesday will go up to 30%. They will be scattered and not widespread. I would recommend taking an umbrella with you on your way to work tomorrow. With some of these scattered showers, there will be some heavy rain involved, along with a few storms. Temperatures should warm up to the upper 80s.
By Wednesday, I have a 10% chance of rain. This will be one of the better days for this week. There will be a few clouds around, but there will also be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the sunshine, the feels-like temperature may be hotter. It should still be a nice day.
Thursday and Friday will have rain chances go back up. Both days I have a 30% chance of rain. There will be scattered showers and a few storms. Most of these will be from daytime heating. So, the rain will be developing in the afternoon. This is because the high-pressure center that has limited any rain the last few days will be moving away and weakening. Therefore, the rain chances will go up. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
Over the next weekend, the rain chances will go down slightly. I have a 20% chance of rain both days. It will not be a washout. I would not cancel any plans you have outdoors. Just keep an indoor plan alternative. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s, so it will be hot. There will also be plenty of humidity, so it will feel like the upper 90s.
Hurricane season officially begins this weekend on June 1st. There is no activity in the tropics at the moment. It is still a good idea to have plans prepared in case something develops later this season.
