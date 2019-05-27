FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudier Memorial Day with isolated storms later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hot and muggy air will remain in place this Memorial Day as temperatures heat up quickly but a bit more clouds will be noticed today, although rain chances remain less than 20%. Increasing Gulf winds by afternoon will help cut the heat for coastal areas by afternoon and could occasionally gust upwards of 20 to 25 mph.
Through the evening, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will make for a nice evening outdoors, just make sure to carry your mosquito spray as temperatures fall into the 80s before sunset and continue to drop into the lower 70s overnight.
Small but mentionable rain chances return beginning Tuesday as the stronger upper level ridge of high pressure weakens and a trough approaches from the west. This will bring some increased clouds and a few splash and dash thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Highs will still be in the lower 90s prior to the cooling storms.
Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday. Hot and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The upper level trough will move closer to the area Wednesday night and Thursday, sending a weak front into the state and increase rain chances even more ahead of this front on Thursday. Rainfall totals of between ¼ and 1/2” are expected this week, so no flood concerns or significant threat of severe weather is expected.
The ridge of high pressure will begin to become more established over our portion of the Gulf Coast by Friday and through the weekend, sending rain chances back down and temperatures back up.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
