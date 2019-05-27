Drake Quibodeaux, whose request for Christmas cards was answered by tens of thousands, has died

Just last week, 8-year-old Drake Quibodeaux, a Vinton boy fighting a terminal brain tumor had a simple request to get 190 cards for what could be his last Christmas. Little did he and his family know the overwhelming amount of support they’d get. (Source: KPLC)
May 27, 2019 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 11:03 AM

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A Vinton boy whose battle with cancer gained international attention, has died.

The family of Drake Quibodeaux says he passed away overnight.

“Drake won his battle at 2:55 this morning!” Drake’s mother, Danielle Quibodeaux, wrote on Facebook. “He ran into the arms of Jesus.”

Drake had Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma.

The 8-year-old captured hearts around the world after he made a simple request for Christmas cards to brighten his spirits over the holiday season. Tens of thousands of people responded sending Christmas cards, gifts, and prayers.

Funeral arrangements for Drake are pending.

