Bell City man arrested after fatal April crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D say a Bell City man has been arrested in connection to a vehicle crash that happened on April 13, 2019.
During the crash George Edward Broussard was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger and failed to yeald to oncoming traffic while turning left onto Tank Farm Road. This resulted in a crash and the death of Broussard’s front seat passanger, Brett Davis Labove, 30.
Last week Troop D says it received the results of the toxicology samples from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. These results showed that at the time of the crash Broussard had a blood alcohol content of almost 2.5 times the legal limit.
Troopers obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Broussard for vehicular homicide.
Broussard was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond of $150,000.
